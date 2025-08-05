World News in Brief: Child deaths in Pakistan, Ukrainian rail station attack, new UN-India development partnership

The children picked up the unexploded ordnance in a nearby field, mistaking it for a toy, and brought it back to their village where it later detonated, UNICEF said.

The ordnance is likely one of the many unexploded shells left over from the military clashes between Pakistan and India in May, according to news reports.

Extending condolences to those affected, the agency stressed that “no child should fall victim to landmines or unexploded ordnance.”

The organization denounced the presence of explosive remnants of war, as they continue to pose deadly risks to children and communities in conflict zones – and former conflict areas – worldwide.

Ordnance risk education

Since January, UNICEF has collaborated with the Government to educate 9,500 children on the risks posed by leftover munitions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The agency called on Pakistan to increase support for lifesaving explosive ordnance risk education.

Five dead in attack on Ukrainian rail station

Amid a wave of record civilian casualties, an overnight strike early Tuesday on a railway station in the city of Lozova, in Ukraine’s frontline Kharkiv region, killed five civilians and workers, injuring several others.

According to a social media post from the UN humanitarian aid agency (OCHA) in Ukraine, the railway station was heavily damaged, and surrounding homes were also affected.

According to news reports, the attack triggered fires across the city and disrupted rail traffic in Lozova, a strategically important transport hub.

Emergency assistance is ongoing, with aid workers on site providing emergency repair materials and psychological support.

UN-India partnership launches SDG projects across Global South

At Tuesday’s daily press briefing in New York, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq highlighted the launch of a new UN-India partnership to facilitate cooperation across the Global South and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN-India Global Capacity-Building Initiative, will showcase successful innovations to countries across the Global South, tailored to national priorities.

The Gates Foundation and the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme are also supporting the projects, which will be implemented with national partners in the Caribbean, Laos, Nepal, South Sudan and Zambia.

The projects aim to enhance digital health, food security, census preparedness and vocational skills training.