Dozens more migrants die after boat capsizes off the coast of Yemen

With many victims believed to be Ethiopian nationals, this heartbreaking incident highlights the “urgent need to address the dangers of irregular migration along the Eastern Route,” one of the busiest and riskiest migration routes in the world mainly used by people from the Horn of Africa, said the IOM in a statement on Tuesday.

“Every life lost is a powerful reminder of the human toll of irregular migration,” said the agency.

Safer pathways

Since the beginning of 2025, IOM has recorded more than 350 migrant deaths and disappearances along the Eastern Route, with actual figures likely to be significantly higher.

The agency called for stronger international and regional cooperation to prevent further loss of life by expanding safe and regular migration pathways, enhancing coordinated search and rescue efforts, protecting survivors, and supporting their safe, dignified return and sustainable reintegration into their countries of origin.

Tackling root causes

“Immediate lifesaving assistance and protection for vulnerable migrants must be prioritised, alongside targeted efforts to tackle the root causes of irregular migration,” said the agency.

Commending local authorities for their swift response, the IOM reiterated its commitment to supporting ongoing interagency efforts to identify and assist survivors, recover bodies, and provide support to affected families.

Working with partners to mobilise resources and deliver humanitarian assistance to people on the move, the IOM said this tragic loss of life is a reminder of the crucial need for “safe, regular pathways, strong protection systems, effective search and rescue operations, and accountability for smugglers and traffickers.”