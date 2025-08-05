Geography shouldn’t define destiny: UN summit on landlocked nations opens in Turkmenistan

Urging global leaders to rethink development for landlocked nations, the UN chief declared: “We gather today to reaffirm a fundamental truth: geography should never define destiny.”

According to the UN Development Programme, of the 32 landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) worldwide, 16 are in Africa, 10 in Asia, four in Europe, and two in Latin America. Together, they are home to over 500 million people.

Trade barriers, debt distress, and deep inequality

Mr. Guterres outlined the “daunting challenges” LLDCs continue to face – steep barriers to trade, high transport costs, and limited access to global markets. He warned that the debt burden of these countries has reached “dangerous and unsustainable levels.”

Although LLDCs account for seven per cent of the world’s population, they represent just over one percent of global economic output and trade. “This is a stark example of deep inequalities that perpetuate marginalization,” said the Secretary-General, attributing this to “an unfair global economic and financial architecture that does not reflect the realities of today’s interconnected world”, as well as to the legacy of colonialism.

Four priorities for progress UN Secretary-General Guterres calls for action: Economic Diversification and Digital Transformation: Invest in value-added industries, local innovation, and inclusive growth Bridge the digital divide to unlock AI, e-commerce, and smart logistics

Trade, Transit and Regional Connectivity: Upgrade infrastructure and simplify cross-border procedures Integrate LLDCs into global value chains and reform trade systems

Climate Action and Resilience: Double adaptation finance and build climate-resilient infrastructure Support LLDCs in green transitions with technology and partnerships

Financing and Partnerships: Reform global financial systems to ensure fair, accessible funding Scale concessional finance and unlock climate investment at speed



Decade of ambition: the Awaza Programme of Action

The task before the conference, known as LLDC3 and running in Awaza through Friday, is to find solutions to these challenges.

“LLDC3 is about launching a new decade of ambition – through the Awaza Programme of Action and its deliverables – and fully unlocking the development potential of landlocked developing countries,” said Mr. Guterres.

Adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2024, that action plan represents a renewed and strengthened global commitment to support LLDCs’ development aspirations.

A success for all

“The success of landlocked developing countries is essential to the success of the 2030 Agenda,” Mr. Guterres stressed.

“We have the knowledge, and we have the tools … Together, we can transform geography from a barrier to a bridge – connecting not just markets, but the peoples and cultures that give meaning to development.”

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Guterres emphasized that the conference reflects a new era of cooperation taking shape across Central Asia – one grounded in mutual trust, shared priorities, and growing regional solidarity.



"At a time when multilateral cooperation is being tested, this spirit of partnership is more essential than ever," he said.

Regional challenges, global solidarity

The session opened with a welcome from Turkmenistan’s President, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who highlighted national initiatives to strengthen international cooperation in healthcare, climate action, and environmental protection.

He also drew attention to regional challenges such as the drying of the Aral Sea and falling water levels in the Caspian Sea, which is the world’s largest enclosed body of water and the setting for the Third UN LLDC Conference.

In his remarks, UN General Assembly President Philémon Yang noted the “rapidly approaching deadline for the 2030 Agenda” and called for decisive action and a renewed commitment to multilateralism and foundational values.

He emphasized that the three pillars of the UN Charter – peace, development, and human dignity – must remain at the heart of all efforts, and that actions must reflect the promise to leave no one behind.

Noting LLDCs’ vulnerability to climate change and structural challenges, Mr. Yang said these countries “must never lack access to opportunity, prosperity, or hope,” and called for international solidarity, infrastructure investment, and the practical realization of freedom of transit.

He also announced that the General Assembly had proclaimed 6 August as the International Day of Awareness on Landlocked Developing Countries, to be observed annually.

“The General Assembly will continue to serve as a global platform in support of these countries,” he said, emphasizing the importance of monitoring the Awaza Programme of Action and preparing for its high-level review in 2029.

Tweet URL

Turning vulnerability into opportunity

Also addressing the opening session, Lok Bahadur Thapa, President of the UN Economic and Social Council, said LLDC3 is “a pivotal moment” for the 32 landlocked nations striving to overcome structural barriers to development.

Hailing from Nepal, which is both landlocked and least developed, he emphasized that the Awaza Programme of Action must serve as a “bold, ambitious, actionable, and future-oriented blueprint” to turn vulnerability into opportunity for over 570 million people.

Mr. Thapa underscored the urgency of addressing the “growing complexity, scale and urgency” of challenges facing LLDCs, including debt distress, climate impacts, and infrastructure gaps. Mr. Thapa urged the creation of an infrastructure investment facility for LLDCs, along with scaled-up climate finance, increased concessional resources, and accelerated technology transfer.

He also stressed the importance of regional cooperation and sustainable transport, praised Turkmenistan’s leadership, and reaffirmed ECOSOC’s commitment to advancing the Awaza Programme of Action – pledging to integrate LLDC priorities such as food security, youth empowerment, and climate resilience across all ECOSOC discussions and processes.

LLDC3 continues tomorrow, Wednesday 6 August, with roundtables and events on a range of topics, including connectivity and transport, South-South cooperation, youth engagement and more. Find all our coverage here.