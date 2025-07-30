World News in Brief: Violence in Somalia, cholera in Haiti, tax support for sustainable development

Clashes intensified in the town of Mahas in the Hiraan region, Hirshabelle state, on 26 July forcing the entire population – over 28,000 people – to flee their homes.

Another 38,000 people were displaced in the Gedo region, Jubaland state, between 23 and 26 July, some of whom crossed into Kenya.

Security concerns have forced seven health facilities in the Hiraan region to suspend operations, leaving thousands of people without essential healthcare and emergency services. Humanitarian access also has been restricted, particularly in areas that were already hard to reach.

OCHA noted that only a limited number of aid partners are able to operate in these locations given the insecurity as well as financial constraints. Meanwhile, affected communities urgently need shelter, food, clean water, healthcare and protection.

The situation is unfolding as aid agencies grapple with severe funding cuts. A $1.4 billion humanitarian plan for Somalia this year is around 16 per cent funded, with $229 million received to date.

Cholera haunts displaced families in Haiti

Cholera continues to impact the fragile public health system in Haiti, particularly in sites hosting displaced people where there is limited access to safe water and sanitation.

The Caribbean country is confronting multiple political, security and socio-economic crises, including rampant gang activity mainly in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) said that between 13 and 19 July, 34 new suspected cholera cases were reported across six of the nation’s 10 departments. Most were linked to displacement sites.

Five active transmission hotspots have been identified, including in Port-au-Prince and in the northern regions.

Since December 2024, over 2,800 suspected cholera cases have been recorded across Haiti, with 91 laboratory-confirmed cases and 36 fatalities.

Despite funding shortfalls, UN humanitarian partners continue to carry out key cholera prevention and response activities.

Families in Artibonite department received water purification tablets and oral rehydration salt, for example, while partners in central Haiti have installed handwashing stations and scaled up community outreach.

Experts to help countries create tax policies that advance sustainable development

Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed 25 experts to a UN committee to help countries design tax policies that advance their social, environmental and economic development objectives.

The UN Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters supports governments in navigating complex policy trade-offs. Its work provides countries with practical options and tools based on real-world experiences from tax systems across the globe.

The 25 experts, who will serve for the 2025-2029 term, have diverse expertise in tax policy design and administration, as well as international tax cooperation.

They represent various geographical regions and tax systems, and the majority are women, reflecting the UN’s commitment to strengthening inclusivity in tax leadership.