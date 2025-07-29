UN News
Global perspective Human stories
UN News
Global perspective Human stories

LIVE COVERAGE: Day 2 of high-level conference on two-State solution for Israel and Palestine

A wide view of the General Assembly. (file photo)
UN Photo/Manuel Elías
A wide view of the General Assembly. (file photo)

LIVE COVERAGE: Day 2 of high-level conference on two-State solution for Israel and Palestine

Peace and Security

Welcome to our continuing live coverage of the high-level international conference at UN Headquarters, aimed at advancing practical steps toward achieving a two-State solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Mandated by the General Assembly, the three-day meeting features plenaries, working groups and interventions from senior UN officials and Member States. UN News app users can follow here.

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.
 