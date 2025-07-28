UN chief: Israeli-Palestinian conflict at ‘breaking point,’ urges push for two-State solution

Addressing the high-level conference on the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-State solution, Mr. Guterres delivered a stark message about the urgency of action and the cost of delay.

“For decades, Middle East diplomacy has been far more process than peace,” he said.

“Words, speeches, declarations may not have much meaning to those on the ground. They have seen it before. They have heard it before. Meanwhile, destruction and annexation bulldoze ahead.”

He reiterated that the only just and sustainable path forward is the establishment of two independent, democratic States – Israel and Palestine – living side by side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital, based on pre-1967 lines and in line with international law and UN resolutions.

UN Secretary-General addresses the opening segment of the high-level conference.

There is no alternative

Mr. Guterres challenged those resisting that vision.

“What is the alternative? A one-State reality where Palestinians are denied equal rights, and forced to live under perpetual occupation and inequality? A one-State reality where Palestinians are expelled from their land?” he asked.

“That is not peace. That is not justice. And that is not acceptable.”

Earlier remarks: ‘The truth is: we are at a breaking point’

Speaking earlier in the day at the conference’s pre-opening session, Mr. Guterres warned that the conflict had reached “a breaking point”.

It has endured for generations, “defying hopes, defying diplomacy, defying countless resolutions, defying international law,” he said.

“But we also know its persistence is not inevitable. It can be resolved. That demands political will and courageous leadership.”

He urged Member States to move beyond “well-meaning rhetoric” and make the conference a turning point “towards ending the occupation and realising our shared aspiration for a viable two-State solution”.

“It is the sine qua non [Latin for indispensable or absolutely essential] for peace across the wider Middle East,” he said.

About the conference

The three-day conference, mandated by the General Assembly through resolutions ES-10/24 and 79/81 and co-organized by France and Saudi Arabia, brings together Member States, observers and regional stakeholders.

It features plenary discussions and thematic roundtables on issues ranging from security arrangements and humanitarian response to reconstruction and economic viability.

UN Photo/Mark Garten A group photograph of senior UN officials and ministers attending the high-level international conference.

Time is running out

In his opening address, the Secretary-General stressed the need for swift action: “With every passing day, trust is slipping. Institutions are weakened. And hopes are dashed.”

He laid out a clear list of required steps: an immediate end to violence, annexation and settlement activity; rejection of forced displacement; accountability for violations of international law; and a recommitment to a credible political dialogue rooted in the equal rights and dignity of both peoples.

Gaza, a cascade of catastrophes

Turning to the war in Gaza, Mr. Guterres reiterated his condemnation of Hamas’ 7 October 2023 terror attacks on Israel, but said the response has brought unprecedented destruction.

“Gaza has descended into a cascade of catastrophes,” he said. “Tens of thousands dead. Virtually the entire population displaced many times over. The shadow of starvation looming over everyone.”

He called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access.

“These are not preconditions for peace. They are the foundation of it.”

UN News Gazans head towards a food aid distribution point. The entire population of over two million people in the war-torn Strip is severely food insecure.

Resolve, not manage

Closing his remarks, the Secretary-General urged all parties to choose peace not as an aspiration, but as a duty.

“This conflict cannot be managed. It must be resolved. We cannot wait for perfect conditions. We must create them. We cannot defer peace efforts until suffering becomes unbearable. We must act before it is too late,” he said.

He called for peace not as a concept, but a commitment.

“Not as a dream, but as a reality – for Palestinians, for Israelis, for the people of the Middle East, and for the world.”

Assembly President: ‘We cannot go on like this’

Also addressing the opening, UN General Assembly President Philémon Yang said the Gaza war and the wider crisis have made it “painfully clear – we cannot go on like this.”

President of the General Assembly addresses the opening segment of the high-level conference.

He called for “decisive change” and warned that further delay would deepen suffering and destroy any remaining hopes for peace.

“This conflict cannot be resolved through permanent war, nor through endless occupation or annexation…We simply cannot afford more excuses, more delays. We must act now.”

He reiterated the Assembly’s recent demands, including an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the release of all hostages and full humanitarian access. He also highlighted growing global recognition of Palestinian statehood, citing President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France will extend formal recognition.

Concluding, Mr. Yang urged action towards a peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The focus of this conference must therefore be concrete and action-oriented, identifying steps the international community must take to realise the two-State solution,” he said.

“One that upholds international law, the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions. And especially one that achieves justice for Palestinians and Israelis. One that ensures a peaceful, prosperous, and equitable future for everyone in the Middle East.”