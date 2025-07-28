LIVE COVERAGE: High-level conference on two-State solution for Israel and Palestine
Peace and Security
Welcome to our live coverage of the high-level international conference at UN Headquarters, aimed at advancing practical steps toward achieving a two-State solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Mandated by the General Assembly, the three-day meeting features plenaries, working groups and interventions from senior UN officials and Member States. UN News app users can follow here.
Recap from the morning session
UN Secretary-General warns two-State solution at ‘breaking point’
- Mr. Guterres warned that the two-State solution is “farther than ever before,” amid ongoing conflict, deepening occupation, and the absence of a credible political horizon.
- He condemned both the 7 October Hamas attacks and what he described as the “obliteration” of Gaza, including mass civilian casualties, starvation and destruction of infrastructure.
- The UN chief urged world leaders to ensure the conference becomes a turning point for irreversible progress toward a two-State solution, calling it the only credible path to peace based on international law.