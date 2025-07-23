‘Catastrophic birth outcomes’ in Gaza threaten a whole generation, warns UN agency

In the first half of 2025, only 17,000 births were recorded, according to Gazan health authorities, representing a 41 per cent decline in Gaza’s birth rate over the past three years, the agency said.

Additionally, 220 mothers died – more than 20 times the total number of maternal deaths in 2022 – while at least 20 newborns died within 24 hours of birth.

“Every mother and child deserves the right to a safe birth and a healthy start to life. What we are witnessing is a systematic denial of these fundamental rights, pushing an entire generation to the brink,” said Laila Baker, regional director for the Arab States at UNFPA.

These conditions come amidst an ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza which has displaced the entire Palestinian population at least once and reportedly killed over 60,000.

Something treatable becomes a death sentence

UNFPA said that the systematic targeting of a health care system already on the brink of collapse is creating an untenable situation for mothers and newborns.

The majority of hospitals and health facilities have been damaged or destroyed with medicine stocks running severely low and medical equipment severely damaged.

Ambulance services are also facing severe impediments, meaning that women giving birth face extreme challenges accessing healthcare. In this context, treatable complications during birth become death sentences.

“The scale of suffering for new mothers and their babies in Gaza is beyond comprehension,” Ms. Baker said.

Preventable loss

UNFPA said it has 170 trucks at the border between Israel and Gaza – and has since March 2025 – which contain lifesaving supplies such as ultrasounds machines, portable incubators and maternity kits. However, they have not been allowed into the Strip.

The agency urged Israel to allow “unimpeded, sustained and demilitarized” humanitarian aid into Gaza including fuel, medical supplies and nutritional support.

“Every moment lost means more preventable loss of life and unimaginable suffering for the most vulnerable,” UNFPA said.