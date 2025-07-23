UN News
SECURITY COUNCIL LIVE: Debate on the situation in the Middle East

A woman and child walk through the heavily bombed town of Khuza’a in the Gaza Strip.
© UN Women/Samar Abu Elouf
A woman and child walk through the heavily bombed town of Khuza’a in the Gaza Strip.

Peace and Security

The Security Council meets today for its quarterly open debate on the situation in the Middle East, with a focus on the worsening crisis in Gaza. UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari is expected to brief on the situation in the war-ravaged enclave where food entry and distribution remain severely restricted, malnutrition is rising, and fuel and shelter supplies are critically scarce. UN News, in coordination with UN Meetings Coverage, brings you live updates from today’s discussions. UN News App users can follow here.
