Security Council, in unanimous vote, presses nations to resolve disputes peacefully

The text, sponsored by Pakistan and adopted unanimously, reiterated that all States “shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means through dialogue, diplomatic engagement and cooperation in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice, are not endangered.”

It also reiterated that nations must “refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.”

Highlighting the need to prevent disputes from arising and escalating, the resolution further called on Member States to take “necessary measures for the effective implementation of Security Council resolutions for peaceful settlement of disputes.”

Mediation and preventive diplomacy

The text encouraged the Secretary‑General to ensure that the United Nations can “lead and support mediation and preventive diplomacy efforts,” while continuing to deploy his good offices.

It also took note “with appreciation” of the work of the UN’s Mediation Support Unit (MSU) and urged the Secretariat to ensure the availability of “well-trained, experienced, independent, impartial, and geographically and linguistically diverse mediation experts at all levels.”

The MSU is the UN system-wide focal point on mediation expertise and support, providing tailored operational support to peace and dialogue processes globally.

Participation of women and youth

The resolution also underscored the importance of integrating inclusive approaches to peaceful settlement of disputes; ensuring the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, and meaningful participation of youth in conflict prevention and dispute resolution efforts.

It also highlighted the role of regional and subregional organizations in complementing UN efforts, calling for enhanced information-sharing and cooperation.

The Council further requested that the Secretary‑General present “concrete recommendations for further strengthening the mechanisms for peaceful settlement of disputes” within one year, alongside plans for an open debate to review progress.