SECURITY COUNCIL LIVE: High-level debate on peaceful settlements of dispute

The UN Security Council meets today for a high-level open debate on Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes, chaired by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to brief as over 80 Member States join discussions on strengthening diplomacy and mechanisms for conflict prevention. UN News, in coordination with UN Meetings Coverage, brings you live updates. UN News App users can follow here.