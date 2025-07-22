UN News
Global perspective Human stories
UN News
Global perspective Human stories

SECURITY COUNCIL LIVE: High-level debate on peaceful settlements of dispute

A boy walks across the rubble of buildings destroyed in a conflict in southern Lebanon. (file)
© UNICEF/Diego Ibarra Sánchez
A boy walks across the rubble of buildings destroyed in a conflict in southern Lebanon. (file)

SECURITY COUNCIL LIVE: High-level debate on peaceful settlements of dispute

Peace and Security

The UN Security Council meets today for a high-level open debate on Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes, chaired by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to brief as over 80 Member States join discussions on strengthening diplomacy and mechanisms for conflict prevention. UN News, in coordination with UN Meetings Coverage, brings you live updates. UN News App users can follow here.

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.
 