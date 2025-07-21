‘Bet on youth’ to realise Africa’s digital potential, UN deputy chief says

In 2024, only 34 per cent of women and 45 per cent of men on the continent used the internet, compared to global averages of 65 and 70 per cent. Meanwhile, 98 per cent of Africans under the age of 18 do not complete school with even basic STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills, reflecting long-term underinvestment in education.

This slow progress in digital integration and STEM education is impeding Africa’s ability to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the report noted. The “digital divide” hits marginalised groups hardest, including women and rural communities.

“Africa is a vast and populous continent, rich in natural endowments and talents. Yet much of that potential remains underutilised,” said Philémon Yang, the President of the General Assembly in a message to the meeting.

The potential of youth

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, told delegates that Africa must “bet on youth.”

By 2050, there will be over 850 million young people in Africa.

“This is an incredible opportunity. Realising this potential means investing in STEM education now. It means building digital infrastructure that connects talent to

Opportunity,” Ms. Mohammed said.

But current systems do not sufficiently support young innovators – three-fourths of young Africans have insecure employment, lacking basic protections.

This lack of social protection is part of a wider labour rights gap, the report noted. In 2023, only 19 per cent of people in Africa had access to at least one form of social protection –such as social security or health insurance – compared to 53 per cent globally.

“Strong social protection is not just about safety nets. It is about creating the stability that allows societies to take risks, innovate and grow,” Ms. Mohammed said.

People-cantered approaches

The report calls on governments and partners to adopt a people-cantered approach that promotes digital and technological innovation while also decent work, rights and intellectual property.

“Resilience cannot be achieved without governance that places people at the centre of policy design and implementation,” the report said.

Speakers also stressed that African expertise must guide solutions.

“We reaffirm our collective determination to ensure that Africa’s development is led by its own people, grounded in knowledge, innovation and social justice,” said Ahmadou Lamin Sameteh, Minister of Health of the Gambia, speaking for the African Group.

Power of partnerships

In his message, Mr. Yang said no single African country can achieve full digital integration alone; regional cooperation and multilateral support are essential.

“[Digital tools] can offer a way into the future… [but] no country can close these gaps alone…multilateral cooperation with the United Nations at its centre has secured eight decades of unprecedented human progress,” he said.

Ms. Mohammed emphasised the possibilities “when we get this right.”

“The choice is ours — we can continue business-as-usual and watch the 2030 Agenda slip away or we can support systemic transformation.”