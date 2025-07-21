World News in Brief: Houthi-Israel tensions, Sudan cholera cases rise, deadly attacks in Ukraine

These strikes occurred while the UN Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement - established in 2018 to support the ceasefire between the Government of Yemen and the Houthis - was patrolling at locations to the northern parts of the Port.

The Secretary-General also expressed deep concern about the continuing missile and drone strikes conducted by the Houthis against Israel.

Risk of further escalation

Concerned about the risk of further escalation, the UN recalled that international law, together with international humanitarian law, must be respected by all parties at all times, including the obligations to respect and protect civilian infrastructure.

“The Secretary-General remains profoundly concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region,” said Mr. Dujarric.

As the UN Chief reiterated his call for “all involved to cease all military actions and exercise maximum restraint,” he also renewed his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN and other personnel arbitrarily detained by the Houthi authorities.

Sudan: Crisis worsens as cholera and floods drive needs higher

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan continues to deepen as cholera spreads, flooding displaces communities, and thousands of people return to areas with little to no support, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In the locality of Tawiola, in North Darfur State, over 1,300 confirmed cases of cholera in just one week were reported on Sunday by an association of Sudanese doctors.

While local and international partners have set up cholera treatment centres, the current capacity is far from sufficient to cope with the rising caseload.

As Tawila hosts several hundred thousand displaced people, partners on the ground have been struggling to keep pace with the growing needs, notably as such needs are set to increase as the upcoming rainy season sets in.

Vulnerable returnees

Across Sudan, people returning to their communities face serious challenges, including the lack of essential services and the threat posed by explosive remnants of war.

In White Nile State, some residents have begun returning after being displaced for a year. Yet, an assessment by OCHA and its partners last week found that health, water, sanitation and hygiene support is urgently needed, even more so ahead of the rainy season.

Similarly, in eastern Sudan, OCHA warns that many families returning to Kassala State are struggling to cope with the impact of heavy rains and flooding, as heavy rains destroyed more than 280 homes in the village of Tirik earlier in July.

Additionally, as insecurity continues to impede the work of humanitarians, challenges faced by returnee families often lead them to return to displacement sites, undermining the sustainability of return efforts.

In this context, OCHA called for increased international support to meet soaring needs across Sudan.

Ukraine: At least 20 civilians reportedly killed in recent attacks

In Ukraine, attacks over the weekend and into Monday reportedly killed over 20 civilians and injured more than 100 others, including several children, according to authorities.

Tweet URL

The strikes affected the capital Kyiv, as well as western and front-line regions, damaging homes, schools, and a health facility.

In Kyiv, a kindergarten, metro stations, shops and residential buildings were hit.

The Ivano-Frakivsk region in western Ukraine which hosts many displaced people and had previously been less affected by hostilities, suffered the largest attack since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

Frontline regions

Meanwhile, in areas near the frontlines in the Donetsk, Dnipro and Kherson regions, hostilities caused civilian casualties and further damage to schools, a health facility, and apartment buildings. Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and other regions also reported that homes and shops were destroyed.

With support from UN agencies, and coordinating with local authorities and first respondents, humanitarian organizations on the ground continue to provide shelter materials, non-food items, legal aid, psychosocial support and assistance for children across the country.