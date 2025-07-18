Mandela’s legacy ‘is now our responsibility’, Guterres says on International Day

In his remarks, the Secretary-General celebrated the extraordinary life of the South African civil rights icon, affectionately known by his Khosa clan name, Madiba.

“He endured the brutal weight of oppression, and emerged not with a vision of vengeance and division – but of reconciliation, peace and unity,” Mr. Guterres said.

“Today, Madiba’s legacy is now our responsibility. We must carry forward his commitment to peace, justice and human dignity.”

To honour this legacy, the UN chief awarded the annual Nelson Mandela Prize to two individuals who reflect the late leader’s commitment to peace and collective action, and this year’s theme of combating poverty and inequity: Brenda Reynolds of Canada and Kennedy Odede of Kenya.

UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe Brenda Reynolds, Nelson Mandela Prize awardee, speaks in the UN General Assembly hall on the observance of the annual Nelson Mandela International Day.

Brenda Reynolds: turning pain into action

Brenda Reynolds is a Saulteaux member from Fishing Lake First Nation in Canada, and as a social worker she has spent decades advancing Indigenous rights, mental health and trauma-informed care.

“There are many parallels to what we had experienced in both our countries, where the governments made impacted policies to change who we are, to face oppression, to face violations of human rights in our countries,” Ms. Reynolds said in her acceptance speech.

In 1988, she supported 17 teenage girls in the first residential school sexual abuse case in Saskatchewan.

“These charges were the beginning of other disclosures that came from across Canada from survivors speaking about their sexual abuse experiences. Those charges and the disclosures became the largest class action lawsuit to date in Canada,” known as Canada’s Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, she explained.

Afterwards, she became a special adviser to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and developed the Indian Residential School Resolution Health Support Program – both created by the agreement – helping shape survivor support and trauma responses nationwide.

UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe Secretary-General António Guterres (left) with Nelson Mandela Prize awardee Kennedy Odede of Kenya at the informal meeting on the observance of the annual Nelson Mandela International Day.

Kennedy Odede: from slums to CEO

After growing up in Kenya’s Kibera Slum, Kennedy Odede went from living on the street to global recognition when he was named one of TIME magazine’s 2024 100 Most Influential People and became a New York Times bestselling author.

“At ten years old, fleeing domestic violence, I joined the ranks of Nairobi’s street children. One day I stole a mango because I was starving. A mob gathered to beat me dead, until a stranger stepped forward, paid for that mango, and in that single act of grace, showed me that kindness could interrupt cycles of violence,” Mr. Odede recounted in his acceptance speech.

He began his journey as an activist by saving his meagre factory earnings to buy a soccer ball and bring his community together.

“That ball was not just for play; it was a tool for organising. A centre around which a community could form,” he said.

This soon grew into Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), the largest grassroots movement in Kenya he now leads as CEO. SHOFCO operates across the country, empowering local groups and delivering vital services to over 4 million people annually.

“Mandela showed all of us at SHOFCO, that leadership is not a privilege reserved for those born to power. It belongs to anyone willing to serve and look within.”