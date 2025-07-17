World News in Brief: Violence spurs displacement in Syria, Israeli military moves in Lebanon, mall fire kills dozens in Iraq

As of Thursday, nearly 2,000 families have been displaced from violence-affected areas in Suweida governate and are currently sheltering in a dozen collective sites. Many are unable to return home due to damage, looting or destruction of their homes.

The health systems in Suweida and neighbouring Dar’a governorate remain under critical strain, operating without power and facing severe supply shortages. Reports also suggest that at least two doctors were killed in the recent clashes, and some armed groups have occupied health facilities, putting patients and staff at risk.

Mobilisation amid constrained access

The UN and its partners are mobilising humanitarian assistance as security allows and working with authorities to facilitate access.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched 35 trauma and emergency surgery kits for 1,750 interventions, but many remain undelivered because of constrained access.

“We urge all parties to protect people caught up in the violence, including by allowing them to move freely to seek safety and medical assistance,” said Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephanie Tremblay at Thursday’s daily press briefing in New York.

She also stressed that security forces must respect applicable international law, norms and standards throughout their operations.

Lebanon: UN peacekeepers observe unauthorised Israeli activities

Ms. Tremblay also reported that peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continue to observe Israeli military activities in its area of operations.

On 16 July, Israeli soldiers crossed north of the Blue Line to conduct military exercises.

UNIFIL peacekeepers have also heard several explosions, including one on 17 July near the Mission Headquarters in Naqoura.

The “blue helmets” have additionally discovered unauthorized weapons and ammunition caches at one site, rocket launchers, rocket-propelled grenades, mortar rounds and ammunition boxes.

Commitment to Lebanon

In response to recent observations the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Diodato Abagnara, met with the Lebanese Army’s South Litani Sector Commander Brigadier General Nicolas Tabet in Tyre on 17 July.

“Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert and General Abagnara underlined our commitment to supporting the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701, including strengthening State authority and helping restore stability in southern Lebanon,” Ms. Tremblay said.

As part of UNIFIL’s support, peacekeepers trained with Lebanese Armed Forces personnel in Tyre on 16 July, enhancing the operational competency of the Lebanese Army personnel.

Iraq: UN laments loss of life in shopping mall fire

The United Nations has expressed condolences to the families of the victims of a tragic fire in the eastern Iraqi city of Kut on Wednesday.

According to news reports, the fire tore through the shopping centre – which opened only a week ago – leaving at least 61 people dead.

“We express our strong solidarity with the people of Wasit Governorate in this profound loss,” Ms. Tremblay said.

She also emphasised that the UN and its partners are ready to provide humanitarian assistance to help mitigate the tragedy’s impact.