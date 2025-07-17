UN rights chief condemns recent killing of scores of civilians in Sudan

Since 10 July, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, has verified that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed at least 60 civilians in North Kordofan’s Bara locality, while civil society groups have reported that up to 300 were killed.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) also hit two villages in West Kordofan from 10 to 14 July, killing at least 23 civilians and causing more than 30 injuries.

Most recently, on Thursday, an SAF airstrike in Bara killed at least 11 civilians who were all members of a single family.

According to the High Commissioner’s statement, these deaths come amid worrying reports that the RSF is mobilising for an offensive on the capital of North Kordofan state, El Obeid.

Continued concern for El Fasher

At another major hotspot in the Sudan conflict, the besieged city of El Fasher in North Darfur state, the RSF has conducted multiple attacks recently. They include a ground attack on 11 and 12 July, which reportedly resulted in civilian casualties.

The High Commissioner subsequently “expressed continued concern for the safety of civilians in El Fasher.”

‘Callous disregard for civilians’ lives and safety’

The statement stressed that the High Commissioner “deplored the killing of dozens of civilians by both parties.”

“It is distressing that more than two years since the conflict began parties to the conflict in Sudan continue to demonstrate callous disregard for civilians’ lives and safety,” he said.

“An escalation of hostilities in North Darfur and Kordofan will only further aggravate the already severe risks to civilians and the dire humanitarian situation in a conflict that has already wrought untold suffering on the Sudanese people.”

Mr. Türk urged those with influence to prevent further escalation and ensure parties uphold their obligations under international law, including the protection of civilians.

The High Commissioner renewed his calls for the warring parties to ensure safe and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid and to prevent violations of international law.

“All alleged violations must be fully and independently investigated and those responsible brought to justice,” he concluded.

Heavy rains and attacks on civilians

At the daily media briefing in New York on Thursday, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stephanie Tremblay, relayed reports from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on the worsening humanitarian situation in North Darfur.

Heavy rains and flooding on 14 and 15 July displaced more than 400 people and destroyed dozens of homes in the Dar As Salam locality. Displaced families are now sheltering with host communities already struggling to cope.

Ms. Tremblay also reported on additional attacks on civilians in recent days, with shelling killing five children in El Fasher on 16 July and six people at the Naivasha market in the famine-stricken Abu Shouk camp on 15 July.

The El Fasher Maternity Hospital, the only major hospital still operating in the area, is overwhelmed, critically short-staffed and severely under-resourced.

Additionally, the lean season from now until October is compounding the food insecurity crisis by disrupting markets, limiting incomes and raising food prices.

Noting the High Commissioner’s statement, Ms. Tremblay said that “we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel, unimpeded access across both borders and conflict lines, and increased international funding to respond to this escalating crisis.”