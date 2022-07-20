UN mission in Iraq condemns attack in Duhok which left 8 dead

The deadly attack in the Zakho district, took place close to the border with Türkiye.

According to news reports, Iraqi State media claimed that Turkish forces had been responsible for the shelling – a claim refuted by the Turkish Government.

Among the dead was a one-year-old, according to a statement released by the Kurdish health minister, who said the victims had all died before they could reach a hospital.

UNAMI expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Civilians suffer again

“Civilians are once again suffering the indiscriminate effects of explosive weapons. Under international law, attacks must not be directed at the civilian population”, said the UNAMI statement.

“UNAMI therefore calls for a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and emphasizes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq must be respected at all times.”

Turkish forces are engaged in military activity in the area, as part of Government counter-terrorism operations against outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, both of which are seen by Ankara as terrorist groups. The PKK began military action against Türkiye in the mid-1980s.

The ‘new normal’?

When the UN Special Representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert briefed the Security Council in May, she warned of the dangers of rising violence, UNAMI noted.

"What are we looking at? Shelling and missiles as the new normal for Iraq? This is a very risky way to advance interests, and one which further weakens the State of Iraq", she told ambassadors.

UNAMI urged all parties engaged in military operations in the region, to cease any violations against civilians, without delay.