1630: What next for Haiti?

The international event is all about showing solidarity with Haiti and there have been messages of support from all over the world including Mali, Cuba and Canada as well as the European Union and Japan. In these pandemic times, many have connected remotely online.

Of course, the event is also about raising funds to match all the needs outlined in the PDNA (see earlier). Many of the countries or organizations pledging today had already indicated their financial commitment before the event started, but some are announcing new contributions.

Some of the financing will end up in the Multi-Partner Trust Fund which is administered by the UN and the Haitian government, and which ensures that funds are distributed to the sectors most in need.

A welcome announcement also came from The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, calling on the international community to support Haiti’s post-earthquake reconstruction and recovery efforts. The statement was released during the International Conference for the Financing of Reconstruction of the Southern Peninsula of Haiti, also held on Wednesday.

The goal is to raise $2 billion, although it’s not expected that amount will be raised today, but more should follow. But with more than 25 per cent or over $500 million already pledged Haiti is already on the path to reconstruction and recovery.