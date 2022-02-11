Redefining life-long benefits of sexual health – WHO

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), sexual health is determined by the quality and safety of people’s relationships: with oneself and other individuals, with family and friends, and the society in which we live, including the gender norms that shape our experiences.

“Sexual health is not a fixed state of being, and every person’s needs will change across the life course,” said Ian Askew, former Director of WHO Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research, and co-author of a new publication exploring the role of sexual pleasure in sexual and reproductive health and rights programming.

More than physical

Sexual relationships are themselves dependent on whether everyone’s human rights related to their sexuality are realized and protected, according to WHO.

The UN health agency’s working definition of sexual health emphasizes a positive and respectful approach to sexuality and sexual relationships that is much more than just physical.