Urgent action needed to protect Vietnamese workers trafficked to Serbia

Eight companies, including Vietnamese labour recruitment agencies and Chinese construction firms registered in Serbia, have reportedly been implicated in serious human rights abuses, they said, citing information received.

The experts have written to the businesses and are also in contact with authorities in the three countries.

Appalling conditions

“We are deeply concerned that these migrant workers may have been trafficked for purposes of forced labour, and have been living and working in appalling conditions in Serbia, at serious risk to their lives and health,” they said in a statement.

They were also disturbed by allegations that civil society groups wanting to assist the workers have not been allowed access to them.

The experts urged the Governments of Serbia, Viet Nam and China to ensure that businesses based in their territory, or operating under their jurisdiction, respect the human rights of all workers.

“This includes not only the businesses who rely on migrant labour but also labour recruitment agencies,” they said.

Duty to protect

Regulation and monitoring of labour recruitment agencies is also critical to effectively prevent trafficking for the purposes of forced labour, they added.

The experts reminded governments of their duty to protect against business-related human rights abuses.

Countries must also take appropriate steps to ensure victims have access to justice and effective remedies, and to ensure ongoing assistance and protection, including against forced return.

They also highlighted the obligations of businesses to exercise due diligence in ensuring that the rights of all workers are protected, without discrimination, recognising the particular needs and rights of migrant workers.

