Special Representative voices regret at resignation of Sudan’s Prime Minister

According to news agencies, Mr. Hamdok resigned after another day of mass protests that rocked the capital of the country, Khartoum.

After being detained during the 25 October military takeover, along with senior officials and political activists, the Prime Minister had been reinstated when a deal was reached to share power with the army.

Statement of the Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Sudan @volkerperthes following the resignation of @SudanPMHamdok

Full Statement: https://t.co/CYNgYUfgat pic.twitter.com/Xlr0OKs3v9 — UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission Sudan (@UNITAMS) January 3, 2022

Prior to the crisis, military and civilian leaders were sharing power in a government spearheading Sudan’s transition to democracy following the April 2019 ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years.

Concerns

In his statement, Mr. Perthes says he respects the Prime Minister’s decision and commends the accomplishments made under his leadership, as well as the significant achievements he made during the first phase of the transitional period.

The Special Representative remains, however, concerned by the ongoing political crisis following the military coup of 25 October, which risks further derailing progress made since the December revolution.

Mr. Perthes is “deeply concerned” by the number of civilians killed and injured in the ongoing protests.

He also urges the security forces to abide by their obligations under international law and strictly uphold the rights of protestors to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“Perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice”, he says.

For him, “the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a democratic path and completing the peace process should be the cornerstone of all efforts to solve the current crisis.”

“The lack of trust among Sudanese actors needs to be overcome through a meaningful and inclusive dialogue”, he added.

The Special Representative concluded saying that the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) stands ready to facilitate this process.