Traditionally, the cultivation of natural dyes are used for traditional weaving in Kalimantan, Indonesia’s territory on the island of Borneo. These methods are being used as a means of forest conservation, with the planting and cultivating natural dye-producing plants.

In Ensaid Panjang village, the products woven are not just commercially valuable – they serve as a key link to Indigenous traditions and lifeways, including ceremonies and rituals.

A UNDP-backed project is working with communities, like Ensaid Panjang, to protect and maintain forest areas. Find out more about the project here.

