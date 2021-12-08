Seven UN peacekeepers killed in latest Mali attack 

The peacekeepers were part of a convoy travelling from Douentza to Sevare, informed the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General. António Guterres strongly condemns this heinous attack, he told correspondents in New York at the regular daily briefing.

Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the UN chief offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Togo, and wished a full recovery to all those who were injured.

“The Secretary-General also calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice”, Mr. Dujarric said.

‘Gruesome tally’

7 #Peacekeepers killed & 3 others wounded in an #IED attack today in Central Mali. This followed a week of attacks against civilians & @UN_MINUSMA personnel, further underscoring the urgency of stabilizing #Mali. Their sacrifice will not be in vein. #ServiceandSacrifice #A4P — El-Ghassim Wane (@elghassimw) December 8, 2021

In a tweet, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, noted that “African peacekeepers come to support a country and a people in their region.”

“These crimes must not go unpunished”, he added.

In another statement, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, condemned this "cowardly attack" and stressed that it could constitute a war crime under international law.

"This tragedy adds to the gruesome tally of attacks on peacekeepers in Mali," he said.

Mr. Wane, who also acts as the head of the UN Mission in the country (MINUSMA), recalled that the Mission "is the peace operation where peacekeepers have paid the heaviest price, with more than 200 soldiers killed in the war.”

Since the start of 2021, dozens of attacks against MINUSMA personnel involving improvised explosive devices have been recorded.

According to Mr. Wane, this new attack, like all the others, is another reminder of the urgent need for even more sustained efforts to stabilize central Mali.

Another fatality

Also on Wednesday, the Spokesperson confirmed that a peacekeeper from Egypt died on Monday in the hospital after succumbing to injuries he suffered during an attack in northern Mali.

The peacekeeper was seriously injured on November 22 after the vehicle he was in, as part of a logistics convoy from Tessalit to Kidal, struck an improvised explosive device, about 11 km away from the MINUSMA camp in Tessalit.

He was then evacuated to Dakar with two other peacekeepers to receive appropriate treatment.