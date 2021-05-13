 

UN condemns killing of aid worker in South Sudan

13 May 2021
Humanitarian Aid

The top UN humanitarian official in South Sudan has called  for law enforcement along roads following the first killing of an aid worker in the country this year during an ambush in Budi, East Equatoria, on Wednesday.

The aid worker was killed when assailants fired at a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle that was part of a team of international non-governmental organizations and South Sudanese health workers travelling to a health facility.  

The team was driving from Chukudum to Kapoeta in Budi County in an area that has seen several roadside ambushes this year.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has condemned the killing.

“I am shocked by this violent act and send my condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased. The roads are a vital connection between humanitarian organizations and communities in need, and we must be able to move safely across the country without fear,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“I call on the Government to strengthen law enforcement along these roads.” 

The incident marked the first killing of an aid worker in South Sudan in 2021.  Nine aid workers were killed in 2020.
 

 

