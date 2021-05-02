UN condemns deadly attack at guesthouse in Afghanistan

According to media reports, a vehicle laden with explosives detonated near a guesthouse on Friday evening (local time) in Puli-e-Alam, the provincial capital of Logar, about 70 kilometres (43 miles) south of Kabul. A number of students are said to be among the casualties.

UN outraged by suicide-vehicle blast at a guesthouse in Pul-e Alam #Logar last night which killed 21 men & injured more than 100 other persons, including 16 children & 12 women, according to preliminary findings. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) May 1, 2021

The blast, which took place as people were breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, also damaged a number of buildings, including a hospital.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and to the Government and people of Afghanistan.

“He hopes that the observation of the holy month of Ramadan, a time for contemplation and compassion, will be an occasion to reflect on those who have been affected by the prolonged conflict in the country and to come together in renewed efforts toward peace”, the statement said.

In a separate message, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was “outraged” by the attack.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims”, the Mission added.