 

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Perseverance, painstaking patience’ of world’s deminers

UNMAS/Martine Perret
An UNMAS community liaison officer, talks to a woman in South Sudan about the danger of mines.
2 April 2021
Peace and Security

The perseverance, painstaking patience, concentration and stamina of the men and women who clear land mines and other explosive remnants of war around the world is being recognized in a new photo exhibition launched by the UN.

Millions of people have benefitted from the work of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) which was established in 1997. It currently has 19 mine-clearing operations in countries which have experienced war and instability.

In South Sudan, UNMAS continues to remove mines and other hazardous explosive material following conflict there. UNMAS/Martine Perret

In 2020 in South Sudan alone, UNMAS found and destroyed some 35,000 deadly devices. It costs just $1 to make a landmine but around $1,000 to safely remove it from the land.

Ahead of International Mine Awareness Day which is marked annually on 4 April, see photos and illustrations of deminers at work here.

 

