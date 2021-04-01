FROM THE FIELD: ‘Perseverance, painstaking patience’ of world’s deminers

Millions of people have benefitted from the work of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) which was established in 1997. It currently has 19 mine-clearing operations in countries which have experienced war and instability.

In 2020 in South Sudan alone, UNMAS found and destroyed some 35,000 deadly devices. It costs just $1 to make a landmine but around $1,000 to safely remove it from the land.

Ahead of International Mine Awareness Day which is marked annually on 4 April, see photos and illustrations of deminers at work here.