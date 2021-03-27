 
UNDP Nepal
Nepal has promoted farming which helps to reduce the impact of natural disasters.

FROM THE FIELD: Preparing for disaster in Nepal

27 March 2021
Climate and Environment

The UN  is scaling up its efforts to help Nepal, which faces numerous natural threats, to become more resilient, minimize human casualties and preserve livelihoods.

Nepal is susceptible to flooding during the monsoon season., by UNDP Nepal

Floods, landslides and wildfires are regularly occurring threats in Nepal, and the climate crisis is making such extreme weather events more frequent, and unpredictable. 

Working closely with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the Nepalese Government is ensuring that the voices of marginalized groups, such as women, people with disabilities, and indigenous communities, are heard and taken into consideration in their plans, which include early warning systems, off-grids clean energy solutions, and reforestation.

Read more on how Nepal is adapting to the challenges of climate change here.
 

 

