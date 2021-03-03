FROM THE FIELD: Taming the illegal wildlife trafficking trade

UN agencies are heavily involved in ramped-up efforts to curb sea-bound trafficking which has, until recently, been a relatively low risk way to criminals to transport illegal products, such as ivory and pangolin scales.

Low awareness of wildlife trafficking, weak enforcement capacity, and limited coordination among the main players involved in shipping have all played a role.

Now a range of programmes supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) including a maritime trafficking project, is aiming to tame the illegal wildlife trade.

