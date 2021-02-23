FROM THE FIELD: Poor and vulnerable bear brunt of climate change

The UN is warning that much more needs to be done to anticipate, and plan for, the extreme weather events that put millions in need of urgent assistance.

In 2019, 34 million people globally were acutely food insecure due to climate extremes, and weather-related hazards triggered some 24.9 million displacements in 140 countries.

Find out more about the impact that the changing climate is having on humanitarian crises, from South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, to the countries of South Asia, here.

