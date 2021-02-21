 
Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)
Women artisans from Barara village in Gujarat’s Patan district doing traditional embroidery.

FROM THE FIELD: The Indian women weaving a digital web

21 February 2021
SDGs

Hundreds of thousands of Indian women are learning to market themselves and sell products online, with the support of a digital literacy project managed by the World Bank.

Women weavers in Gujarat, India, feared the worst for their livelihood when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and work practically ground to a halt. However, thanks to their proficiency with online tools, they have been able to thrive through this difficult period.

Self-employed rural Indian women learn how to carry out basic online transactions. Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

The weavers had taken part in an initiative managed by the World Bank, the Leelavati Project, which is improving the digital and financial literacy of around half a million women across six Indian states.

As well as being able to promote and sell via Instagram and Facebook, they can carry out online transactions, avoiding the need for face-to-face cash sales. These kinds of skills were becoming important for Indian workers in the informal economy before the pandemic: today they are indispensable.

You can read the full story here.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

FROM THE FIELD: COVID crisis creates new wave of self-reliance for Tonga

30 January 2021
Economic Development

Although Tonga, an archipelago in the South Pacific, has so far avoided COVID-19 cases, the pandemic has hit the economy hard along with the entire region, and helped Tongans become more resilient and less reliant on expensive food imports.

FROM THE FIELD: Weaving profits in Azerbaijan

29 June 2018
Economic Development

Artisans in Azerbaijan who practice the traditional art of carpet making are being provided with new business opportunities thanks to a project supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).