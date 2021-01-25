COVID’s led to ‘massive’ income and productivity losses, UN labour estimates show

According to the ILO Monitor: COVID-19 and the world of work, the losses resulted in an 8.3 per cent decline in global income, before factoring in support measures, equivalent to $3.7 trillion or 4.4 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP).

Our new report assesses the damage of the #COVID19 crisis and the numbers are grim. 8.8% of global working hours were lost last year, roughly 255 million full-time jobs - that's four times more than were lost during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Report: https://t.co/0p2z7ejG8V pic.twitter.com/yHgGmU9Rmx — International Labour Organization (@ilo) January 25, 2021

Recovery scenarios

While there is still a high degree of uncertainty for 2021, the ILO estimates projected that most countries could see a relatively strong recovery in the second half the year, as COVID-19 vaccination programmes take effect.

ILO put forward three scenarios: a baseline estimate showing a 3 per cent decline; a pessimistic forecast indicating a 4.6 per cent loss, and in the most optimistic scenario, a 1.3 per cent decrease in working hours through this year.

“The signs of recovery we see are encouraging, but they are fragile and highly uncertain, and we must remember that no country or group can recover alone”, Guy Ryder, ILO Director-General said.

“We are at a fork in the road. One path leads to an uneven, unsustainable, recovery with growing inequality and instability, and the prospect of more crises. The other focuses on a human-centred recovery for building back better, prioritizing employment, income and social protection, workers’ rights and social dialogue”, he added.

“If we want a lasting, sustainable and inclusive recovery, this is the path policy-makers must commit to.”

Women and children most vulnerable

In terms of sectors and groups, women were more affected than men, as were younger workers, ILO said.

“Globally, employment losses for women stand at 5 per cent, versus 3.9 per cent for men. In particular, women were much more likely than men to drop out of the labour market and become inactive”, it added.

Similarly, younger workers either lost jobs, dropped out of the labour force, or delayed entry into it.

‘Lost generation’ risk

“The employment loss among youth (15-24 years old) stood at 8.7 per cent, compared to 3.7 per cent for adults. This highlights the all too real risk of a lost generation” according to ILO.

Accommodation and food services was the worst hit sector, where employment declined by over 20 per cent, on average, followed by retail and manufacturing.

In contrast, the information, communication, finance and insurance sectors, grew in the second and third quarters of 2020. Marginal increases were also seen in mining, quarrying and utilities.