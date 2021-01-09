 
Wikimedia Commons/Jan Derk
Various fish species browse over a shallow coral reef.

FROM THE FIELD: Mapping coral reefs from space

9 January 2021
Climate Change

A plan to use satellite imaging to build up a global picture of coral reefs, to better understand how to protect them from warming seas brought on by climate change, is being supported by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

A plan to use satellite imaging to build up a global picture of coral reefs, to better understand how to protect them from warming seas brought on by climate change, is being supported by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Coral reefs are crucial to the biodiversity of the ocean. They foster around a quarter of all marine species and provide food and livelihoods for at least a billion people around the world. However, pollution, overfishing and ocean warming are putting their very existence at risk, and it is hoped that by comprehensively mapping the endangered organisms, future harm can be mitigated.

You can find out more about the project here.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

World could lose coral reefs by end of century, UN environment report warns

22 December 2020
Climate Change

Every one of the world’s coral reefs could bleach by the end of the century, unless there are drastic reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned. 

Bringing the coral reefs back to life

7 June 2020
Climate Change

Coral reefs are being killed by the climate crisis, which is leading to rising sea temperatures. “Cryopreservation”, a pioneering scientific technique, could be one way to help save them.