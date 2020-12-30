Looking back at 2020, In Case You Missed It

Confined to our homes, we continued to inform you about the UN’s work worldwide, with the pandemic adding to a seemingly un-ending list of crises the Organization had to confront and help find solutions for.

Zoom meetings and webinars replaced in-person negotiations, and the General Assembly’s annual debate, the so called “diplomatic Superbowl”, also moved virtual, but we had it covered.

We brought you stories of challenges and of hope, and we took on the “virus of misinformation” in order to help inoculate societies globally through our Social Media-based Verified campaign.

And with this epochal year coming to an end, here’s a look back at some of our multimedia coverage, with the top five most read, heard and tweeted news stories across our platforms – that did not revolve around the pandemic - #InCaseYouMissedIt

Since Christmas Eve, we’ve been featuring some more in-depth pieces on how the coronavirus has changed the world.

For full coverage through the year, click here. And from all of us here, have a safe, healthy, happy and successful 2021.

STORIES

IOM A displaced family in Marib, Yemen, carries a winter aid package back to their shelter.

2 June 2020 – More than five years of conflict have left Yemenis “hanging on by a thread, their economy in tatters” and their institutions “facing near-collapse”, the UN chief told a virtual pledging conference on Tuesday, calling for a demonstration of solidarity with some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable. Read more...