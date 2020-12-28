FROM THE FIELD: Misunderstood and mistreated; transgender women in Mexico

The Women of “Casa de las Muñecas Tiresias” shelter, have been providing up to 80 free meals a day to some of their most vulnerable neighbours.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people are often indiscriminately attacked, or, according to media reports, murdered in Mexico and have been experiencing heightened stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read testimonies here from transgender women who feel misunderstood and mistreated but who are hoping to play their role in creating a fairer and more equal world.