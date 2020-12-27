2020: ‘Biggest international challenge’ ever taken on by UN humanitarians

From Syria to Haiti, Vanuatu to Yemen and Lebanon to Niger, OCHA has continued to reach the world’s most vulnerable and poorest with humanitarian aid, which can make the difference between life and death for millions of people.

Some $17 billion dollars have been spent in 2020 and it’s estimated that $35 billion more will be needed in 2021 in more than 50 countries, where the continued impact of COVID-19 is driving more people into emergency situations.

Read more here about how OCHA has helped to coordinate the international response to global humanitarian crises in 2020.

And see more photos from their photographers in the field.