 
UNDP
UN officials say that gender-based violence is a “shadow pandemic,” hidden beneath COVID-19.

FROM THE FIELD: India’s pandemic of violence against women

29 December 2020
Women

An increase in violence against women in India during the global COVID-19 outbreak has been described by the United Nations as a "shadow pandemic".

Members of a “Jugnu” club get trained by UN Women to support women who experience gender-based violence., by UN Women

 

Many women, who have been forced to stay at home due to lockdown measures, have been cut off from support services and have suffered at the hands of abusive partners.

In Assam, in tea-growing country in the northeast of India, women are now getting help from groups supported by the UN.

Read more here about how women are empowering themselves to confront gender-based violence.

 

