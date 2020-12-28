Young Champions of the Earth: Peru’s elemental innovator

Max Hidalgo has adapted a wind turbine to condense vapour from air to produce water for vulnerable communities affected by climate change in Peru.

The technology he has developed at a cost of $70,000 per unit can provide a village of a hundred people with the water they need to survive; it’s estimated that establishing a piped supply to the same community would cost up to $1 million.

Max Hidalgo is one of seven innovators who have been recognized as United Nations Environment Programme’s Young Champions of the Earth for 2020.