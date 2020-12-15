 
UNEP
Vidyut Mohan co-founded Takachar, which helps farmers to convert crop waste into fuels.

Young Champions of the Earth: Indian’s burning desire for energy

15 December 2020
Climate Change

An Indian engineer has been recognized by the United Nations for developing innovative technology which not only produces energy, but which helps to keep the air cleaner and reduce climate change.

Vidyut Mohan has been named as a UNEP Young Champion of the Earth for 2020., by UNEP

Vidyut Mohan has pioneered a portable machine which burns agricultural waste without releasing harmful greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere turning it into charcoal and fertilizer which can be used by farmers in India.

Farmers have traditionally burnt waste in their fields which not only pollutes the atmosphere worsening health conditions like asthma and heart disease but also contributes to climate change by releasing tiny particles of black carbon into the atmosphere.

Vidyut Mohan is one of seven innovators recognized, on Tuesday,  as United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Young Champions of the Earth for 2020.

UN News will be profiling more of the 2020 Young Champions of the Earth later this month.

 

