 

FROM THE FIELD: coping with COVID in refugee camps

© UNHCR/Eugene Sibomana
A young Burundian refugee washes his hands before boarding a bus with his family to voluntarily return home after living in exile since 2015.
6 November 2020
Humanitarian Aid

Physical distancing, handwashing with soap, wearing masks: these are some of the most basic, recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19, but for many refugees, and other displaced people, they can be very difficult to follow.

Those sheltering in camps are highly likely to find themselves in close contact with their neighbours, whether they like it or not.

Myanmar refugees share hand sanitiser at Mae Ra Ma Luang temporary shelter in Thailand. © UNHCR/Duean Wongsa

Hygiene is also an issue, as many refugee sites do not have enough water to provide for adequate washing, drinking and cooking.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, along with other humanitarian organizations, is tackling the challenge of expanding infrastructure and services for displaced persons, as well as host communities, and improve basic services for as many people as possible.

Read more here about how they are achieving that.
 

 

