Dozens displaced in largest demolition in years in the West Bank, reports UN relief office

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 76 structures were demolished, on Tuesday, more than in any other single demolition in the past decade.

The destroyed properties – including homes, animal shelters, latrines and solar panels – were essential to, livelihoods, wellbeing and dignity of community members, whose rights have been violated, Yvonne Helle, Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Their vulnerability is further compounded by the onset of winter and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” she said, adding that some of the demolished structures had been donated as humanitarian assistance.

According to OCHA, so far in 2020, 689 structures have been demolished across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, more than in any full year since 2016, leaving 869 Palestinians homeless.

The lack of Israeli-issued building permits is typically cited as a reason, even though, due to the restrictive and discriminatory planning regime, Palestinians can almost never obtain such permits, said Ms. Helle.

“Demolitions are a key means of creating an environment designed to coerce Palestinians to leave their homes,” she added.

Some of the most vulnerable communities

Located in the Jordan Valley, Humsa Al Bqai’a is one of 38 Bedouin and herding communities partially or fully located within areas declared as “firing zones” by Israel for military training. They are some of the most vulnerable communities in the West Bank, with limited access to education and health services, and to water, sanitation and electricity infrastructure, according to OCHA.

In the statement, Ms. Helle reminded all parties that the “extensive destruction of property and the forcible transfer of protected people in an occupied territory are grave breaches of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

“While assuring that the humanitarian community stands ready to support all those who have been displaced or otherwise affected, I strongly reiterate our call to Israel to immediately halt unlawful demolitions,” she added.