 
UNDP/Sulejman Omerbasic
Bosnia and Herzegovina is demonstrating how even highly polluted cities can be transformed into well-planned, climate-resilient urban hubs.

FROM THE FIELD: Planning a route to green cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina

31 October 2020
Climate Change

Bosnia and Herzegovina suffered extensive flooding in 2014., by UNDP/Sulejman Omerbasic

With one of the world’s highest levels of air pollution, the central Bosnian city of Zenica, an industrial hub, is now attempting to turn around its fortunes, with the backing of the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

A host of projects are underway in Zenica, including river-bed cleaning (to avoid flooding), ending the use of coal for municipal heating and, as part of UNDP’s Go Green Initiative, tree-planting. 

UNDP-supported initiatives are also designed to have a beneficial effect on surrounding rural areas, which have suffered from severe flooding in recent years. 

On World Cities Day marked annually on 31 October read more here about urban transformation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
 

 

