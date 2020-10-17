 

UN chief urges inclusive, peaceful elections in Guinea

UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
17 October 2020
On the eve of the presidential elections in Guinea, the UN Secretary-General has called on all national stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in an inclusive and peaceful manner. 

Secretary-General António Guterres urged all political leaders and their supporters to refrain from acts of incitement, inflammatory language, ethnic profiling and violence, his spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday. 

“The Secretary-General urges political leaders and their parties to resolve any disputes that may arise through legal means,” the statement continued. 

“He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the country’s efforts to promote national cohesion,” it added. 

The UN chief also called on the defence and security forces to act responsibly and with utmost restraint. 

The polls are taking place on Sunday, 18 October.  

 

