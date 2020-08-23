 
Unsplash/Markus Spiske
Vegetables which don't meet certain aesthetic standards set by importers are often destroyed.

FROM THE FIELD: Ugly veggies in Kenya destined for lunch not landfills

23 August 2020
Humanitarian Aid

Hundreds of tons of fresh and edible vegetables which are typically dumped because they do not meet the aesthetic requirements for export are ending up on the plates of hungry Kenyan students thanks to the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP).

Each day, farms in Kenya reject up to 83 tons of perfectly nutritious vegetables simply because they are considered too ugly and off-putting for consumers, especially in the developed world, to buy.

WFP has piloted a project in three schools in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, which has provided 11,000 pounds or 5.5 tons of green beans, peas, and broccoli which has been tuned into lunch for 2,200 children over 75 school days.

Read more here about how ugly veggies are feeding Kenya’s hungry kids.
 

 

