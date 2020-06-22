FROM THE FIELD: Painting the post-pandemic world in Senegal

Ten muralists from the capital, Dakar, have been supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the European Union, to depict issues relating to social distancing, stigmatization and the fight against misinformation.

Their messages are targeting young people and others in two of the city’s busiest neighborhoods.

On 19 June, the West African country had 5,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 76 deaths.

