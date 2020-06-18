 

FROM THE FIELD: Adapting to Lesotho’s changing climate

FAO/Elisabeth Tsehlo
A farmer uses conservation agriculture to grow maize in Lesotho.
18 June 2020
Climate Change

Living in the African mountain kingdom of Lesotho comes with its fair share of challenges, including land degradation and climate change, which are upending traditional farming practices. 

Women and men members from a local community in Lesotho participate in consultations to develop district plans to address climate change impacts and food insecurity. (file), by FAO

Farmers in Lesotho have to cope with droughts, rising temperatures and more frequent extreme weather events. And, as the changing climate forces more people to migrate, new conflicts are being triggered.

Ecosystems have been pushed to their limits by over-cultivation, overgrazing, and over-harvesting, as communities are forced to adopt measures that push the land beyond its capacity, while Lesotho’s people, the Basotho, suffer the consequences.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Government to help farmers adapt, and become more resilient, with innovative programmes aimed at transforming the way they plant crops, raise livestock, and manage their natural resources.

In this feature story from UNDP, learn more about these projects, and the inspirational example of community leader Maitumeleng Mabaleka, who has learned new farming techniques to improve her income, and her family’s wellbeing.
 

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Women and girls still vulnerable to HIV due to gender inequality: UNAIDS

5 March 2020
Women

Gender discrimination and violence, as well as “huge” gaps in education, are among the factors why women and girls remain vulnerable to HIV, according to the UN agency working to end the AIDS epidemic. 

Lesotho: Tens of thousands ‘one step away from famine’ as drought impacts harvests and UN launches flash appeal

20 December 2019
Humanitarian Aid

Devastating drought in the southern African nation of Lesotho has left more than half a million people facing severe food shortages and tens of thousands “one step away from famine”, UN humanitarians said on Friday, in an appeal for funds. 