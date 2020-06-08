 

FROM THE FIELD: Pacific islanders confront twin threats of climate change and coronavirus

UNDP/Azza Aishath
Kiribati is located in the central Pacific Ocean
8 June 2020
Climate Change

People living on an isolated island community in the Pacific Ocean are finding ways to reduce their dependence on expensive imported food while promoting climate resilient farming techniques, thanks to a programme supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

UNDP/Kate Jean Smith | Islanders on Kiribati have started growing lettuces in empty coconut fruits.

Islanders in Kiribati have long recognized that they need to adopt more sustainable and climate-appropriate fishing and farming practices, in order to feed themselves; a situation which has become more pressing as the food imports are disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Kiribati’s low-lying topography makes it particularly susceptible to warming and rising sea levels brought on by climate change.

UNDP has been working with the authorities there to ensure islanders get enough to eat, promoting traditional farming techniques, as well introducing household kitchen gardens.

Read more here about how Kiribati is facing up to the twin threats of climate change and COVID-19.
 

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

‘Dogged pragmatism’ needed to save Ocean: UN Special Envoy

2 June 2020
Climate Change

‘Dogged pragmatism’ is needed to save the Ocean as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, according to the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Ocean.

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Blue’ finance flows in the Seychelles

28 October 2019
Climate Change

Protecting marine areas from over-exploitation and providing the people who have traditionally lived off the sea with a sustainable alternative livelihood does not come cheap, but in the Seychelles, a focus on financial instruments is making that task easier. 