FROM THE FIELD: Pacific islanders confront twin threats of climate change and coronavirus

Islanders in Kiribati have long recognized that they need to adopt more sustainable and climate-appropriate fishing and farming practices, in order to feed themselves; a situation which has become more pressing as the food imports are disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Kiribati’s low-lying topography makes it particularly susceptible to warming and rising sea levels brought on by climate change.

UNDP has been working with the authorities there to ensure islanders get enough to eat, promoting traditional farming techniques, as well introducing household kitchen gardens.

Read more here about how Kiribati is facing up to the twin threats of climate change and COVID-19.

