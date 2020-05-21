FROM THE FIELD: Nature ‘strongest ally’ to building sustainable planet

Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot told UNDP how indigenous communities in Malaysia can share their traditional knowledge of how to use local plants to provide food, medicine and sustain thriving local economies whilst protecting the natural environment.

The southeast Asian nation is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world and 20-05-2020-UNDP-Malaysia.jpg

home to a number of indigenous peoples and communities who over millennia have managed and cared for natural resources.

Ahead of International Day for Biological Diversity, marked annually on 22 May read more here about how Malaysia’s rich biodiversity and biological resources are generating economic and social benefits to not just local communities but also the nation.

