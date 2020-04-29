FROM THE FIELD: Women act as ‘agents of change’ in climate emergency

Although a changing climate affects everyone, it is the world’s most vulnerable people, and especially women and girls, who bear the brunt.

They are more likely than men to suffer from the social, environmental and economic impacts of a warming planet and can face major barriers in accessing shelter, healthcare, energy and education for their children.

But now UN Women is partnering with other United Nations agencies to demonstrate how women can bring around change.

Read more here about how women are key to finding solutions towards creating a more equitable world and sustainable planet.