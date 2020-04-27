COVID-19: New women-led UN initiative aims to save lives and protect livelihoods 

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed highlighted that collectively, we are dealing with “an especially severe blow” to developing countries, particularly those in humanitarian or conflict settings.

Women are on the front lines of #COVID19. Saving lives as first responders. Finding solutions as innovators. Standing up to the pandemic as political leaders.

Women #RiseForAll calls on the world in solidarity here is our message: https://t.co/kbYlxfzD9n pic.twitter.com/TbhSoSUvdg — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) April 27, 2020

“In the face of a sweeping threat of such historic magnitude, our collective response must be equally historic and urgent”, she said, launching Rise for All – a social and economic recovery initiative that brings women leaders together in calling the world to action and in support of the UN Response and Recovery Fund and Framework.

While bearing the brunt of the pandemic, women are also on the frontlines, saving lives as first responders in hospitals, finding solutions as innovators and standing up to the crisis as political leaders.

She welcomed the leaders who have put themselves to the fore: President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia; Prime Minister of Norway and Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, Erna Solberg; Sustainable Development Goals Advocate and Founder of the Education Above All initiative, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

Ms. Mohammed flaged that “now more than ever, we must come together to overcome this global threat that affects us all”.

UN Framework

Meanwhile, Ms. Mohammed explained that the UN Framework complements existing UN efforts to support countries, including the health response led by the World Health Organization (WHO), and the humanitarian response detailed in the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan.

Centered around five interconnected streams of work, it ensures a universal, country-sensitive response that conveys a “fundamental commitment to environmental sustainability and gender equality”, according to the deputy UN chief.

“It reflects the call of the 2030 Agenda to build more resilient societies and a future that is sustainable, inclusive, and just”, she said.