FROM THE FIELD: How refugees are helping overwhelmed health systems' COVID-19 response

Refugee workers are often delayed from being able to join the labour force in Europe despite having expertise, because the diplomas and certificates they received in their home countries are not recognized. But a recently adopted scheme to fast-track acceptance of their qualifications, is making it easier for highly regulated health services to take advantage of their skills.

Yasin, a doctor from Somalia, and Mohamed, a medic from Libya, both fled violence in their home countries and are now in France, working alongside other health professionals in the fight against COVID-19. Find out more about Mohamed’s experience, and Yasin’s inspirational journey from sleeping rough in Paris, to founding an NGO, here.

And learn here how the European Qualifications Passport for Refugees is making it easier for refugees like them. to work and contribute to European health services.

